Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 248.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218,403 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $46,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.38. 198,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,629. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

