CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.83.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

