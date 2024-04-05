Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,716. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.16. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.