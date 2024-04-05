Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $124.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

