Craig Hallum Raises Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $10.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Ouster alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

Ouster Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OUST opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $406.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,996 shares of company stock valued at $103,453 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ouster by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Ouster by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ouster by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 204,494 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.