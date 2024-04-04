Head to Head Comparison: New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CION Investment has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CION Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $106.61 million 5.61 $95.31 million $1.76 6.31 New Providence Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CION Investment and New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than New Providence Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CION Investment and New Providence Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 New Providence Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

CION Investment currently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than New Providence Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 37.97% 12.33% 5.54% New Providence Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CION Investment beats New Providence Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

