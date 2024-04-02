Evercore ISI Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $527.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $469.00 to $527.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.40.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $10.12 on Tuesday, hitting $428.23. 53,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $447.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

