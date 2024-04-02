Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 3,688 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 1,081,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

