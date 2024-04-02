Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Banco Macro Stock Up 2.1 %

BMA stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. Banco Macro has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $54.67.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.