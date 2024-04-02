NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.68. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

About NanoViricides

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

