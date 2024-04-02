First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.72. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.