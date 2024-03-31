Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,254 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

ACLS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.52. 530,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,101. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

