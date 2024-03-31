Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after buying an additional 187,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after buying an additional 90,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of APTV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 2,654,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,381. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

