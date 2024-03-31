TD Cowen Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $140.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.23.

NYSE:UPS opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $152.14. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

