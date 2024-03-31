AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $25.10.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
