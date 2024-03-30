Visa’s (V) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $307.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.82.

V opened at $279.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.80. Visa has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

