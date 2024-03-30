Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

VolitionRx Trading Up 1.9 %

VNRX stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 4,557.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

About VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx Limited ( NYSE:VNRX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

