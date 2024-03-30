Block (NYSE:SQ) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of Block stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts expect that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Block by 16.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $359,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

