Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.8 %

TGB stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 1,394,848 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,604,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,365,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

