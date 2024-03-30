Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.12.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.