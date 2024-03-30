e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.58.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $196.03 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

