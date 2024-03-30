Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

