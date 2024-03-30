Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Shares of LUCY stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Innovative Eyewear has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

