UBS Group Boosts Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $7.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of PRM stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

