UBS Group Boosts Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $7.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Perimeter Solutions Price Performance
Shares of PRM stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.94.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Solutions
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.