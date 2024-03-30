Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by China Renaissance

China Renaissance lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

BZUN opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. Baozun has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,762,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Baozun by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 787,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baozun by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

