Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $493.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

