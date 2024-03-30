ATS (NYSE:ATS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ATS in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded ATS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16. ATS has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

