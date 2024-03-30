Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $104.68 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

