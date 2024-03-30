JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.51) and last traded at GBX 985.87 ($12.46), with a volume of 17918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 983 ($12.42).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio is 707.07%.

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

JPMorgan American Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 934.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 856.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.96 and a beta of 0.68.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.