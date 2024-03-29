Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $6.41 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average of $232.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $198.61 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

