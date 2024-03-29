Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,666. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

