Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.60.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

