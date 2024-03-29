Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

