Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 14.9 %

Brenmiller Energy stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 5,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.47. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Featured Stories

