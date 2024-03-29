Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.45 and last traded at $116.24. Approximately 18,482,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 17,651,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.97.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

The company has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

