Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 1.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $997.02 and last traded at $1,010.03. 3,463,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,526,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,023.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $834.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.22.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

