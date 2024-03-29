Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 460.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. 1,840,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

