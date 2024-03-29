Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 245,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,088,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,834,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,673 shares of company stock worth $803,348. 31.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 712,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altus Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altus Power by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 490,886 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

