Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $218.73 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $218.73 million and $5.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,403.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $617.62 or 0.00877253 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00058254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00137908 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 783,287,645 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

