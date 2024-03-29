Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

General Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE GE traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.47. 9,672,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,167. General Electric has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.