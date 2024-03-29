Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.24. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 318,867 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Trading Up 0.8 %

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 3.96.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Waterdrop by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

