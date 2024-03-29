OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 7.9% Higher

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 5,958,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,938,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $836.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

