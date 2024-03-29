Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,392 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 318,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
