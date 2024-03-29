11,252 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $179.11. 2,190,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,976. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.