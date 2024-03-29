iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

