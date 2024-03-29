Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,296,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,511.96 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,654.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,508.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

