Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

ORI stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

