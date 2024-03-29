Touchstone Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

