Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 36,300 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 10.5 %

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $37.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

