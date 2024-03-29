Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 27,561 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.